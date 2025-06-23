The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: The next Ladd McConkey?

Here is the June 23 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Another McConkey?

Receiver Craig Dandridge is set to commit on June 26 and Georgia would love nothing more than to add him to their receiving corps. In fact, the Bulldogs think highly enough to have compared him to former Georgia receiver Ladd McConkey, who is now excelling with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Georgia is considered one of the top contenders for Dandridge.

"It's a great feeling with them. They're always reaching out, always checking up on me, seeing how I'm doing," Dandridge said. "I had a great time up there, I had a great time with my family. I had a great time with all the visits. I can say all the schools have done a great job just reaching out, constantly just checking on me, seeing how I'm feeling. But Georgia, they're one of the top dogs out there, I can say that."

Receivers coach James Coley is a fan of the versatility Dandridge brings, given he can line up at any receiver spot.

"He’s just a very real person, very real coach as well," Dandridge said. "He's not going to tell you what you want to hear. He'll sing your praises, but he's also going to get in you. He's going to tell you what you need to work on. If you make a good play but run a bad route, that's what he'll tell you."

Cantrell breaks down his Georgia offer

Class of 2027 defensive back Jameer Cantrell recently received a scholarship offer from Georgia, his 19th in total. Despite Georgia waiting a bit to extend an offer, at least in comparison to others, the Bulldogs are among the top teams he is considering.

“To me, right now, Florida, Arkansas and Georgia are standing out the most to me right now, as well as Indiana.” Cantrell said. “They definitely stand as a top school out of the 19 different schools that's offered me. Definitely stand in the top five of the schools.”

An attribute the Georgia coaching staff loves about Cantrell is that he can play multiple defensive back positions.

"The way I can use my speed to get around the field, Cantrell said. “How rangy I am and how good I am in man coverage at any given moment. Also, how I can just play and be physical as well.”

