Georgia flips Rivals100 linebacker Shadarius Toodle from Auburn

Georgia has flipped a Rivals100 linebacker from an SEC rival.

Auburn commit Shadarius Toodle has flipped to the Bulldogs. The No. 5 linebacker in the 2026 class from Mobile had been committed to Auburn since last July.

Georgia made a move in Toodle's recruitment earlier this year. The Bulldogs offered him in January and he received a visit at his school from Glenn Schumann two days later.

After hosting Toodle for a spring practice visit, the Bulldogs got him on campus again for his official visit for the May Scavenger Hunt. A meeting with recent first-round pick Jalon Walker highlighted the weekend.

After the visit, Toodle said that Georgia had vaulted to the top spot in his recruitment despite his commitment to Auburn.

Official visits to Michigan, Baylor, and Auburn followed in June. Toodle told reporters after the Auburn visit that the Tigers had climbed back into the driver's seat. One week later, he flipped his commitment to Georgia.

At 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, Toodle brings an athletic skillset and long frame to Athens. He is Georgia's first linebacker commit in the 2026 class.