Which Georgia freshmen could see the field first?

In Kirby Smart’s 10 years as Georgia’s head coach, he’s never been afraid to play freshmen. If somebody shows they can be consistent in practice, prove they know what they’re doing, and play at the level he expects, he’ll find a way to put them on the field. Initially, many of those opportunities come on special teams. However, as we’ve seen, he won’t hesitate to bring in any number of talented youngsters once they show that they can handle the job. Let’s take a look at a few who could fit that description, who could be among the first youngsters to see the field come fall.

Don't be suprised if wide receiver CJ Wiley sees the field early and often for the Bulldogs. (Photo by UGA Sports Communications)

Defensive lineman Elijah Griffin

This is an easy call. Even your 350-pound Uncle Fred could walk out on this limb. Smart has been careful not to tout Griffin’s talents quite yet. Nevertheless, there appears to be a special level of talent bubbling just beneath the surface of Griffin, a former five-star competitor. We saw flashes of this during G-Day. At 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds, Griffin has short-area explosiveness, which allows him to make plays behind the line of scrimmage. He has the talent to take on both one- and two-gap responsibilities, allowing him to take on double-teams. It’s talent like this that will make it hard to keep Griffin off the field. With Georgia’s defensive line being one of its younger positions, he should have plenty of early opportunities to show what he can do.

Wide Receiver CJ Wiley

At 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, Wiley will remind you of another former Bulldog receiver of similar stature who came in with prep credentials to match. AJ Green. Ok, ok. We’re putting Wiley in Green’s class just yet. But his future is bright. Wiley has run multiple 11.00-second 100-meter times, but this isn’t just what figures to make him an early target for quarterback Gunner Stockton. He has a route tree that seems to be more expanded than most young receivers, while at 6-4, his catch radius figures to be a problem for opposing cornerbacks. But here’s the real reason to be excited about Wiley. Work ethic. From everything Smart has said, Wiley’s dedication to his craft is special for a player so young.

Running Back Bo Walker

If you look at Georgia’s depth chart at running back, you might think there’s no way that a true freshman like Walker could manage more than a sniff at the position for the Bulldogs this fall. Walker’s doing everything he can to prove otherwise. The former Cedar Grove/Rabun Gap-Nacoochee star led all rushers during G-Day with eight carries for 44 yards, and based on what we’re hearing, is having an outstanding summer for the Bulldogs. He’s shown the ability to run between the tackles, has good balance with the ability to make people miss. Oh yeah, he reportedly runs the 40-yard dash in less than 4.5 seconds. Early comparisons to former Bulldog D’Andre Swift appear on point.

Defensive End Isaiah Gibson

Anytime you see someone described as a “physical freak,” one tends to pay attention. At 6-4 and 255, Gibson boasts a 7-foot wingspan, which comes in handy with what’s already some very impressive athleticism. While there is much Gibson will have to learn, the former Warner Robins five-star plays the position with a tremendous amount of energy. With all the youth on Georgia’s front seven, he could earn some early playing time.

Others To Watch

WR Talyn Taylor: Smooth route runner knows how to create separation. OL Juan Gaston Jr: Don’t be surprised if he’s key part of Georgia’s two-deep. CB Dominick Kelly: Saw extensive action during G-Day. A harbinger of things to come this fall? TE Ethan Barbour: Coaches feel Barbour can be special.

Someone Who Could Surprise