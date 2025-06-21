Column: Could you imagine Georgia hosting Miami in the CFP?

UGASports previews the final official visit weekend of June for Georgia.
Georgia's hiring of head coach Kirby Smart is considered one of the best in college football this century.
Georgia added another big arm with Friday night experience, securing a commitment from West Georgia ace Lane Pearson.
Georgia added its third outfielder via the NCAA transfer portal, adding former USC-Upstate slugger Scott Newman.
Georgia got its chance to impress five-star running back Derrek Cooper on an official visit.
