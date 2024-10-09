The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Stepping up at tight end

Here is the Oct. 9 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Needing more tight end production

It was never going to be easy to replace Brock Bowers.

On top of that, no rational human being expected the tight end room to resemble the otherworldly production Bowers gave to Georgia and is now providing the Las Vegas Raiders.

But the Bulldogs probably expected a little more out of this year's tight end room, which comprises of Oscar Delp, Lawson Luckie and Benjamin Yurosek.

However, that hasn't been the case. This season the tight ends have combined for only 165 yards and two touchdowns. Luckie, who has the bulk of that with 135 yards and both scores, acknowledged the need for improvement among his position group.

“I think that we all would like a little more production from each other. We’re playing great, giving great effort, but we’re not frustrated,” he said. “The catches are going to come, and we know that. We’ve just got to keep doing our job and going harder in practice. That’s one of the biggest improvements we’ve been talking about with Coach (Todd) Hartley. We’ve got to practice better, but I think we’re at a really good spot.”

Finebaum discusses the Dawgs