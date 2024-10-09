The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Stepping up at tight end

Here is the Oct. 9 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.
Needing more tight end production
It was never going to be easy to replace Brock Bowers.
On top of that, no rational human being expected the tight end room to resemble the otherworldly production Bowers gave to Georgia and is now providing the Las Vegas Raiders.
But the Bulldogs probably expected a little more out of this year's tight end room, which comprises of Oscar Delp, Lawson Luckie and Benjamin Yurosek.
However, that hasn't been the case. This season the tight ends have combined for only 165 yards and two touchdowns. Luckie, who has the bulk of that with 135 yards and both scores, acknowledged the need for improvement among his position group.
“I think that we all would like a little more production from each other. We’re playing great, giving great effort, but we’re not frustrated,” he said. “The catches are going to come, and we know that. We’ve just got to keep doing our job and going harder in practice. That’s one of the biggest improvements we’ve been talking about with Coach (Todd) Hartley. We’ve got to practice better, but I think we’re at a really good spot.”
Finebaum discusses the Dawgs
Smart declines to discuss Young's arrest
Early Tuesday, receiver Colbie Young was arrested and charged on one misdemeanor charge of battery and one misdemeanor charge of assault on an unborn child. Head coach Kirby Smart declined to discuss the situation about Young, saying he hadn't even had the chance to speak to his player.
Smart did say that despite efforts in bringing in outside speakers to educate his players to make good decisions in a variety of areas, his staff needs to do more.
"I certainly recognize we've got to do a better job, but it's hard. It's hard on our staff because we've got really good kids. We've got really good people, man. And our kids go out there today, and they have one of the best practices we've had all year on a Tuesday. And they're out there competing, working," Smart said. "You just want them to make better decisions as men off the field. And, you know, I take a lot of responsibility for that. It's tough, but that's the cost of leadership. You're going to be judged by the people you lead and you've got to stand up and face it and do right by the kids and keep trying to find a better way. I mean, we're constantly trying to find a better way to make a difference. And that's in everything we do in our organization."
UGASports Live
Also on UGASports
Georgia is relying even more on Malaki Starks.
Key points from Luckie's press conference.
Key points from Starks' press conference.
Georgia basketball picked up a commitment from four-star recruit Kareem Stagg.
Kirko Chainz visits Athens
The Daily Recap is sponsored by My Perfect Franchise
Are you a displaced corporate executive or want to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help!
Andy is a longtime Rivals board member, diehard college football fan and franchise veteran. He owns multiple franchises and businesses and uses his expertise to help others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process.
Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. It's 100% free, so what do you have to lose?!!
Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net
Contact Andy Luedecke anytime at: andy@myperfectfranchise.net or (404) 973-9901.