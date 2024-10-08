Advertisement

Georgia basketball gets commitment from four-star Kareem Stagg

Georgia basketball gets commitment from four-star Kareem Stagg

Georgia men's basketball got a huge pickup from four-star power forward Kareem Stagg on Tuesday.

 • Lance McCurley
UNC commit Zavion Griffin-Haynes talks first UGA visit

UNC commit Zavion Griffin-Haynes talks first UGA visit

Georgia is a contender to flip 2026 North Carolina commit Zavion Griffin-Haynes after a visit to Athens.

 • Jed May
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Kirby Smart pleased with secondary

The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Kirby Smart pleased with secondary

Kirby Smart came away pleased with the secondary's performance against Auburn.

 • Jason Butt
Colbie Young arrested

Colbie Young arrested

Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young was arrested early Tuesday morning by Athens Clarke County police.

 • Anthony Dasher
Good Dawg, Bad Dawg: Crowd Noise Kerfuffle

Good Dawg, Bad Dawg: Crowd Noise Kerfuffle

Was Kirby Smart out of line by stating his disappointment with the Georgia fan base?

 • Jason Butt

Published Oct 8, 2024
Key points from Malaki Starks' October 8 press conference
Anthony Dasher  •  UGASports
Safety Malaki Starks spoke to the media after practice.

Below are the highlights of what he had to say.

• Starks starts his press conference by knocking the microphone off the podium. Laughs all around.

• Starks said that the biggest thing that stands out about Mississippi State is he thinks they are actually very explosive.

• Starks said it’s always good to play the early game because he can go home and watch other games. Said it’s funny to watch them though, because he can’t watch them as a fan anymore. “I’m always dissecting it,” he said

• Starks said he’s very comfortable playing Star when asked to do so.

• Starks said Georgia needs to “be aggressive” going against MSU freshman quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr.

• Starks said he feels the secondary can be more aggressive than what it’s been so far.

• Starks said the team continues to focus on being a better tackling team so when it comes to the game it’s easy.

• Starks said coaches always talk to the team about situations like those that involved Colbie Young.

