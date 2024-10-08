Key points from Malaki Starks' October 8 press conference

Safety Malaki Starks spoke to the media after practice.

Below are the highlights of what he had to say.

• Starks starts his press conference by knocking the microphone off the podium. Laughs all around.

• Starks said that the biggest thing that stands out about Mississippi State is he thinks they are actually very explosive.

• Starks said it’s always good to play the early game because he can go home and watch other games. Said it’s funny to watch them though, because he can’t watch them as a fan anymore. “I’m always dissecting it,” he said

• Starks said he’s very comfortable playing Star when asked to do so.

• Starks said Georgia needs to “be aggressive” going against MSU freshman quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr.

• Starks said he feels the secondary can be more aggressive than what it’s been so far.

• Starks said the team continues to focus on being a better tackling team so when it comes to the game it’s easy.

• Starks said coaches always talk to the team about situations like those that involved Colbie Young.