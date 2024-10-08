Georgia basketball gets commitment from four-star Kareem Stagg

Georgia men's basketball got a huge pickup from four-star power forward Kareem Stagg on Tuesday.
Stagg, the nation's No. 86 player and No. 11 power forward in the 2025 class, chose the Bulldogs over several big-time programs, including Oklahoma State, Houston, and Michigan.
Stagg plays basketball at IMG Academy, where current Bulldog guard Blue Cain played previously.
Stagg is Georgia's second commitment in the 2025 class. The 6-foot-9, 228-pound prospect joins fellow four-star Jacob Wilkins, son of former Georgia great Dominque Wilkins.