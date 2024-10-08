Key points from Lawson Luckie's press conference

Georgia tight end Lawson Luckie met with the media on October 8. Here are the key points from his press conference ahead of this weekend's game against Mississippi State.

Luckie said he has made a big goal of carrying himself more as a leader coming into this season. Kirby Smart called him an "alpha" on Tuesday night.

Going against safety Malaki Starks as a star in practice every day represents some of the best competition in the country. Luckie feels Starks is one of the best cover guys in the country.

Luckie said the tight ends are playing great. The catches will come, they just have to keep doing their job. The group is focused on practicing better during the week. But no one in the group is frustrated with any lack of catches so far.

Running back Nate Frazier "sees the field a little different." Luckie said you always have to be sure to cover up your defender because Frazier will always make an extra cut.