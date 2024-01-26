Here is the Jan. 26 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Georgia basketball is becoming cool again

Decades have passed since there was this much excitement about Georgia basketball. Even in Mark Fox's two NCAA Tournament seasons, there wasn't the kind of buzz that the program is experiencing at the present moment. Georgia hasn't felt this kind of buildup on the hardwood since Jim Harrick coached the program -- and we all know how that unfortunately ended.

Stegeman Coliseum has filled up this season and all of that has to do with the product on the court. The Bulldogs are 14-5 overall and 4-2 in conference play with losses to top-10 teams Tennessee and Kentucky. Georgia led Tennessee for most of the second half until the Volunteers rallied in the final four minutes.

Head coach Mike White envisioned this for Georgia and is excited for it to come into fruition.

"I'm super appreciative. I'm more excited though for our guys, but I'm also excited for anyone who was in that building,” White said after Georgia's 68-66 win over LSU. “It was a fun game because it was so loud. It was high-level college basketball, and the fans that showed up and screamed and jump on the refs, I'm just appreciative. And also excited for them to experience it. It wasn't like that last year. It wasn't that loud last year. I don't know if that was quite as loud as the Tennessee game, but it got loud in there a few times for sure. Look forward to a few more of those."

Dawgs and Hawgs