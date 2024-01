The last couple of months have been a whirlwind for Zion Grady.

The 2025 Rivals100 EDGE committed to Alabama in November. Grady then saw his future head coach Nick Saban retire in January.

Grady has since backed off his pledge to Alabama, inviting a flood of interest from schools across the country. Georgia is one of the schools separating themselves from the pack.

"Georgia is definitely one of the teams at the top right now," Grady said.