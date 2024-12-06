The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Smael Mondon ready for Texas rematch

Here is the Dec. 6 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Mondon's return

When Georgia played Texas the first time it was without linebacker Smael Mondon. For the rematch in the SEC Championship, the Bulldogs will have one of their leaders at linebacker.

Head coach Kirby Smart hopes Mondon will play a major role defensively.

“Well, he provides depth. That's not a position that I think you can go out and play every snap. Inside linebacker, it's a conditioning position where you have to rotate and play guys,” Smart said. “But he's given us the flexibility to play multiple packages. His coming back has made us a little deeper, not have to play as many snaps with the other guys. He's allowed Jalon (Walker) to do more things, take a little bit of the inside backer off Jalon. Those are all key opponents to the success of our defense.”

Smart also said Mondon's experience should come in handy in key situations.

“He gives a lot of experience in third down. He gives a lot of experience in being multiple because he matches up well with guys, whether it's out of the backfield or tight ends,” Smart said. “We're thankful to have him back. Wished we had him the whole time.”

Injury report

For Saturday's game against Texas, Georgia is listing running backs Trevor Etienne, Branson Robinson and Chauncey Bowens as questionable. Defensive lineman Christen Miller is questionable and defensive lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye is out.

Etienne hasn't played since Georgia's game against Ole Miss, where he injured his ribs.

Stanford Steve talks the SEC Championship