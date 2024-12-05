Opposition Research: An expert's take on Texas

See what he had to say below when we asked him five questions about Saturday’s SEC Championship (4 p.m., ABC).

For the second time this year, it’s time for another Opposition Research, and again we turn to our friend Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods.com .

What’s the biggest difference between Texas now than when Georgia played the Longhorns on Oct. 19?

Richardson: “Honestly, not a lot. Texas entered that game with one of the best defenses in the country and finished the regular season ranked third in total defense, behind Ohio State and Indiana, respectively. The Texas defense intercepted Carson Beck three times and finished the regular season with 18 (No.1 in the SEC and No. 3 in the nation). Texas still has very talented skill-position players. The Longhorns do not have many weaknesses.

“Longhorn running back Quintrevion Wisner rushed 33 times for 186 yards during a 17-7 win against Texas A&M and had 26 carries for 158 yards and one touchdown against Kentucky. Wisner's productivity is the biggest difference since he had 15 carries for 52 yards during the loss against Georgia. That has been a positive difference. However, Texas left tackle Kelvin Banks, a future first-round pick, sustained an ankle injury against Texas A&M and will be questionable this week. He was replaced by Trevor Goosby, who played exceptionally well.”

When you look back at the first game, what about Texas’ play surprised you the most and how different do you believe that aspect will be this time around?

Richardson: “Texas gave Georgia a short field on multiple occasions, which killed the Longhorns. Georgia knows how to find ways to win and Texas did not make it hard on the Bulldogs. If Texas can eliminate turnovers, capitalize on the interceptions that Carson Beck is likely to throw, and silence the "home crowd", it has a chance to leave Atlanta with a conference title. However, Texas has to play much better on offense for that to occur. Texas QB Quinn Ewers finished with a 110.1 passer rating against Georgia, and the Longhorns need to provide better protection.”

Georgia’s ability to pressure Quinn Ewers was obviously a huge part of the Bulldogs’ ultimate success. What changes do you foresee from Texas to keep that from happening again?

Richardson: “Ewers has a quick release and I expect shorter passes and not plays that take long to develop. That being said, Jalon Walker looked like the second coming of Ray Lewis against Texas, compiling three sacks and three tackles-for-loss, while Mykel Williams had two sacks, two tackles-for-loss, and was disruptive. Texas will need to establish the run and hope to catch Georgia off-guard with a few play-action passes. Nevertheless, that is easier said than done.”

I asked Sarkisian during Sunday’s teleconference about the challenges of playing a team a second time. I’ll ask you the same question in regard to Round 2 between the Longhorns and Bulldogs.

Richardson: “I think the biggest challenge for both teams is not overthinking it. Georgia went on the road and defeated Texas by 15 points. The Bulldogs have the formula. Their challenge is not overthinking their strategy in the second game, but doing the things that worked originally. Texas will make a few adjustments, but the Longhorns are not going to install a new offense or defense. Meanwhile, Texas needs to focus on making minor adjustments and avoid making too many changes this week. Texas is good enough to hang with Georgia. The Longhorns have to be smart about the changes they will make this week.”

Count me as someone who was totally wrong about the first meeting between these two teams. I thought the Horns would win with relative ease. Based on what I’ve seen from Georgia in the five games since I feel exactly the same. So, Anwar, the ball’s in your court. What’s your gut telling you about Saturday afternoon?

Richardson: “I thought Texas would win, too. Georgia rose to the occasion in the first meeting. Styles make fights, and I question if Georgia's style of play is a tough matchup for Texas. At the risk of having my next brisket burnt in Austin, I am going with Georgia.”