Here is the July 25 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Work left to do for 2025 class

Georgia's 2025 recruiting class is one of the best in the nation as it currently stands. But there are still one area where Georgia will look to take this group to the next level.

As Jed May wrote, the Bulldogs are going after two high-profile defensive linemen who could be immediate difference-makers if they end up in the upcoming year's recruiting class.

The Bulldogs are in pursuit of two five-star defensive linemen," May wrote. "Elijah Griffin and Justus Terry, who have been priority targets for years at this point. Georgia already has a solid defensive line class. But it's not an exaggeration to say Griffin and Terry are two of the biggest needs of the entire cycle.

"After all, Smart's best teams have featured game-wrecking big men along the defensive interior. Names such as Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt, Jalen Carter, and others come to mind."

Baseball: Goldstein to return

Georgia's baseball team got some great news with pitcher Charlie Goldstein revealing that he will return to the team next season.

While missing a month due to injury, Goldstein finished the season 4-1 with a 3.72 ERA, striking out 43 batters in 36.1 innings. In addition, the Bulldogs added former Ohio State pitcher Zach Brown, who went 4-0 with a 4.22 ERA in 2024.

