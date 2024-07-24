Georgia’s baseball team – specifically its pitching staff – received good news Wednesday night when pitcher Charlie Goldstein confirmed to UGASports that he will play for the Bulldogs next year.

"I will be coming back," Goldstein said in a text.

Although he was a graduate athlete last year for the Bulldogs, Goldstein is eligible only after redshirting his freshman year in the Covid-shortened 2020 campaign.

Goldstein was Georgia’s Friday night starter for most of the year, going 4-1 last season with a 3.72 ERA, striking out 43 batters in 36.1 innings. Goldstein also missed a month during the regular season with an injury.

His return is big news for the Bulldogs, who also return weekend starters Kolten Smith and Leighton Finely.

Georgia also appears to have strengthened its pitching through the transfer portal, adding former Alabama pitcher and Team USA member Alton Davis II, along with former Ole Miss starter JT Quinn, and VCU pitcher Brian Curley.

Curley – who was primarily a reliever with VCU – was drafted in the 17th round by the Pittsburgh Pirates but has yet to sign.

Georgia also returns Zach Harris and Matthew Hoskins, who will be almost two years removed from Tommy John surgery.

NOTE: Georgia has also added former Ohio State pitcher Zach Brown (6-5, 210), who went 4-0 as a true freshman with a 4.22 ERA.