Here is the June 7 edition of The Daily Recap

The sales pitch to Terry

Justus Terry, who decommitted from Georgia and committed to USC this spring, took his official visit to UGA last weekend. During the trip, his host Mykel Williams gave him some advice as to why he should consider flipping back to the Bulldogs.

"He told me, you’re going to have put in the work, you’re going to have to take the coaching. At the end, look at who’s putting out the most D-linemen," Terry said. "(Kirby Smart) is putting them out there in the league. These past three years, he’s been putting them out. It was like, that plays a big part in it. You have to give them a discount. They can’t top anyone in money or people throwing $2 million, $1.5 million. Georgia, they probably can’t top that, but that’s why you have to give them a discount."

Money on the back end via the NFL is a primary pitch for Georgia, which has put numerous players in the league over the past few years.

"They were just telling me, ‘Man it’s hard but it ain't like you can’t do it,'" Terry said. "You know, come in here and put in the work, you’re going to have fun and, hey, let’s just get busy."

Georgia secures commitment from 2026 running back

Running back Derek Cooper became the second player in the class of 2026 to commit to Georgia. He joins quarterback Jared Curtis in the class.

During the spring, Cooper told UGASports what he liked about the Bulldogs.

"(Smart) said he really wanted me and was going to come to my spring practice," Cooper said. "Coach Smart is a great coach and developing under his wing would definitely increase my chances of getting drafted into the NFL."

