Kirby Smart was not quite done dipping into the NCAA transfer portal after all

On Thursday, the Bulldogs added Oregon defensive back Collin Gill, who redshirted with the Ducks in 2023

A former three-star, Georgia becomes Gill’s second team in the past two months. The native of Washington D.C. initially transferred to Temple on May 16, before entering the portal again to sign with the Bulldogs.

He’ll have four years of eligibility remaining. Gill is expected to play safety. He will be on a scholarship.

Gill held numerous offers out of high school, including ones from Michigan, Utah, Virginia, Maryland, and Boston College.

He becomes the 11th transfer added by Smart and the Bulldogs, joining quarterback Jaden Rashad, safety Jake Pope, long snapper Beau Gardner, tight end Benjamin Yurosek, wide receiver Colbie Young, running back Trevor Etienne, wide receiver Michael Jackson III, defensive tackle Xzaver McLeod, wide receiver London Humphrey, and kicker Charlie Ham.