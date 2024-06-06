Georgia has landed another elite offensive playmaker in the 2026 class.

Rivals100 athlete Derrek Cooper committed to Georgia on Thursday night. Cooper will likely play running back in college.

Georgia beat out Florida State, Miami, and others for Cooper's commitment.

Cooper visited Athens this spring. At the time, he told UGASports that Georgia resided in his top three.

"(Kirby Smart) said he really wanted me and was going to come to my spring practice," Cooper said. "Coach Smart is a great coach and developing under his wing would definitely increase my chances of getting drafted into the NFL."

Cooper is the second commitment in Georgia's 2026 class, joining quarterback Jared Curtis.