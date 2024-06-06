Georgia may be getting ready for its Super Regional date with North Carolina State but that hasn’t kept the Bulldogs from paying close attention to the transfer portal.

Thursday, the Bulldogs received a commitment from Miami-Ohio infielder/outfielder Ryland Zaborowski, who led the Mid-American Conference two years ago with 20 home runs, UGASports has confirmed.

He becomes Georgia’s fourth transfer addition since the portal for baseball opened last week, joining Georgia State pitcher Blake Chastain, USC-Aiken pitcher Justin Byrd, and Chipola infielder Knox Bennett, younger brother of former Bulldog quarterback Stetson Bennett. Knox Bennett will be a walk-on.

At 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, Zaborowski led the MAC in home runs two years ago with 20, before hitting 10 in 2024.

His last two seasons with the Red Hawks saw him bat .300 and .305, respectively. In his first game for Miami-Ohio in 2023, he hit two home runs against Georgia Tech.