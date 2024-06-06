Less than two days after Georgia landed the commitment of four-star linebacker Zayden Walker, the Bulldogs will host another primary target at the same position in Tavion Wallace.

Wallace is a four-star linebacker in the 2025 class and hails from south Georgia like Walker. In this cycle, the two are priorities for the Bulldogs' inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann.

UGASports caught up with Wallace ahead of his upcoming visit to Athens. A few weeks ago, the four-star prospect told UGASports that "consistency is key" with the schools he will visit this summer, and Georgia's staff has been "hitting him up the most" of any program.