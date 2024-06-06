PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh
c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j
LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj
cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg
aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
Rivals200, in-state LB Tavion Wallace previews official visit to Georgia
Lance McCurley
•
UGASports
Staff Writer
Recruiting analyst and team writer here at UGASports. Also, sports editor at the Lake Oconee news and Eatonton Messenger.
Less than two days after
Georgia landed the commitment of four-star linebacker Zayden Walker, the Bulldogs will host another primary target at the same position in Tavion Wallace.
Wallace is a four-star linebacker in the 2025 class and hails from south Georgia like Walker. In this cycle, the two are priorities for the Bulldogs' inside linebackers coach
Glenn Schumann.
UGASports caught up with Wallace ahead of his upcoming visit to Athens. A few weeks ago, the four-star prospect told UGASports that "consistency is key" with the schools he will visit this summer, and Georgia's staff has been "hitting him up the most" of any program.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
icn-check-mark
Created with Sketch.
Members-only forums
icn-check-mark
Created with Sketch.
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
icn-check-mark
Created with Sketch.
Exclusive highlights and interviews
icn-check-mark
Created with Sketch.
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
icn-check-mark
Created with Sketch.
Breaking recruiting news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