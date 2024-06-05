Here is the June 5 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Locked in with Georgia

Following his visit to Georgia last weekend, edge rusher Darren Ikinnagbon has decided not to take any more visits moving forward.

Ikinnagbon, a UGA commit, previously had a visit to Ohio State scheduled for this weekend. That's no longer going to happen.

"I already kind of knew I was going to lock it down before the visit," Ikinnagbon said. "It was just like, there was no need to do that. I knew this was the place where I wanted to be. I didn’t want to flip, and I trust Coach Diribe (Chidera Uzo-Diribe, outside linebackers coach)."

Ikinnagbon said the bond he has developed with Uzo-Diribe contributed to this decision

"I can just talk to him about anything," Ikinnagbon said. "It can be football-related, non-football related. I can ask him about technique, about the playbook, stuff like that."

Super Regional starts Saturday

Georgia and N.C. State will begin their three-game Super Regional series on Saturday at noon. The first game will be televised by ESPNU. Game 2 will fall on Sunday, and Game 3, if necessary, will take place on Monday.

The last time Georgia and N.C. State played each other occurred in 2008, when the two teams coincidentally met in the Super Regional that took place in Athens. Georgia won that series and advanced to the College World Series.

This season, Georgia has certainly exceeded expectations by being one of only four SEC teams to reach the Super Regional.

“President (Jere) Morehead and (athletic director) Josh Brooks, their vision not only for the athletic program but this University in general is something I think is special,” head coach Wes Johnson said. “I've been at a lot of places, and it's second to none here. Our grounds crew today, and all week was phenomenal. Our coaching staff and their families and I would be remiss if I didn't talk about our fans. I'd rival what I saw tonight at Foley Field with any place in the SEC. It was loud, they were awesome and engaged.”

