Georgia will host North Carolina State in a best-of-three Super Regional for a trip to the College World Series.

According to an announcement Tuesday on ESPN, the Bulldogs and Wolfpack will kick off their series on Saturday at noon on ESPNU, followed by a game on Sunday and a third, if necessary, on Monday.

The best-of-three series continues Sunday at noon on ESPNU while Monday’s game time and network is TBA. Game times and ESPN Network coverage are subject to change.

The winner advances to the College World Series in Omaha, which begins June 14.

This will mark the first meeting between the Bulldogs (42-15) and Wolfpack (36-20) since the 2008 Super Regional in Athens, won by Georgia two games to one.

Under first-year coach Wes Johnson, the Bulldogs have exceeded most expectations for the program, predicted to finish sixth in the SEC East.

Instead, Georgia is one of four teams from the SEC East to make a Super Regional, with Texas A&M the only team from the SEC West to earn the right.

“President (Jere) Morehead and (athletic director) Josh Brooks, their vision not only for the athletic program but this University in general is something I think is special,” head coach Wes Johnson said. “I've been at a lot of places, and it's second to none here. Our grounds crew today, and all week was phenomenal. Our coaching staff and their families and I would be remiss if I didn't talk about our fans. I'd rival what I saw tonight at Foley Field with any place in the SEC. It was loud, they were awesome and engaged.”

Johnson is counting on a similar welcome for the Wolfpack, which swept through the Raleigh Regional 3-0 by beating Bryant (9-2), South Carolina (6-4) and James Madison (5-3).

The Wolfpack are led by the trio of third baseman Alec Markarewicz (.379-20-76), first baseman Garrett Pennington (.347-16-62) and catcher Jacob Cozart (.291-16-49). On the mound, pitchers Sam Highfill (6-2, 5.35), Dominic Fritton (3-5, 6.75), and Ryan Marohn (4-2, 3.60) are the main starters.

Georgia Tech coach Danny Hall knows North Carolina State well. His Yellow Jackets swept three games from the Wolfpack in March by scores of 8-5, 8-7, and 15-5.

“We played them the first weekend, played outstanding baseball, and were able to sweep them,” Hall said. “They’ve got very good arms. They’ve got some good young arms, but they’ve also got some older guys. They got transfers that have had some good years. It will be a great matchup. This time of year, there are 16 teams, and all 16 teams probably have a chance to go (to the College World Series). But they (Georgia) have a great lineup, it will be hard to navigate.”

That's especially true while playing at home.

The Bulldogs are 32-5 playing at Foley Field while North Carolina State is 7-12 on the road. Georgia and North Carolina State are both 11-3 over their past 14 games.

Georgia and North Carolina State have three other common opponents.

The Wolfpack dropped a pair of games to UNC-Wilmington (both by 5-4 scores), lost two of three to Clemson (lost 7-0 and 4-0; won 11-8), and beat South Carolina Saturday in the Raleigh Regional.

Counting Georgia Tech, Georgia swept the same four schools, 8-0.

Johnson has already set the school record for most overall and SEC wins by a Bulldog baseball coach in his first year. He also joins David Perno as just the second coach to lead Georgia to the NCAA Tournament in his first season.

“It’s not just me here. It takes our coaching staff, it takes our support staff, it takes everybody if you’re going to be successful,” Johnson said. “It’s hard to push the rock uphill both ways, so to speak, so I think it’s important those people (mentioned earlier in the story) are mentioned because without them I don’t think we’re here."