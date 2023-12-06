Here is the Dec. 6 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Walker's efficiency on the field

Trent Smallwood dug into the snap count numbers from Georgia’s 27-24 loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship. One player’s snap count, or lack thereof, stood out based on the production he had in the game.

Jalon Walker played only 12 snaps in the game, which was only 18 percent of Georgia’s total defensive plays. However, Walker finished the game with two sacks and was disruptive as a pass rusher on the 10 passing plays he appeared on.

Walker has flashed his talent both as an inside and outside linebacker. As one of the speedier linebackers on Georgia’s roster, perhaps the Bulldogs find more snaps for him in 2024.

Humphreys to visit

Georgia is looking to bolster its receiving room through the transfer portal.

Vanderbilt receiver London Humphreys is planning to visit Georgia this weekend. Humphreys is a 6-foot-3 speedy receiver who accounted for 439 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

But Georgia became familiar with Humphreys when it faced the Commodores this year.

Due to a defensive miscommunication on the opening series, Humphreys found himself wide open in the middle of the defense. Humphreys then turned on the jets and scored a 49-yard touchdown.

