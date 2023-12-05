Georgia commit Daniel Calhoun helped Walton High School (GA) reach Georgia's Class 7A state championship this past Friday night with a 41-25 win over Camden County (GA).

Calhoun, a 6-foot-7 and 365-pound offensive tackle in the 2024 class, helped the Raiders' offense rush for 178 yards and quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski to pass for six touchdowns.

"(Class) 7A, it's tough. Probably the best competition in the country," Calhoun said after the game. "It feels really good to (get the win). It felt great. I've also never been to state, either."

In the win over Camden County this past Friday, Calhoun competed against fellow Georgia commit Elyiss Williams, who is the nation's No. 1 tight end in the class of 2025.

Williams also lines up at outside linebacker for the Wildcats, and Calhoun had to block him several times. Williams slipped past Calhoun during a few snaps to make a play in the backfield.

"He's big," Calhoun said of Williams. "He's huge. I saw that one catch through two defenders. He's going to be good. He reminds me of (former Georgia tight end) Darnell Washington. Blocking him was a little different, especially because I've never blocked somebody the same size as me. But, he's very long, and it was good. A challenge, for sure."

Calhoun committed to the Bulldogs in July, almost a month before he started his senior year. He's been to Athens several times this season and is excited for his future at Georgia.

As the class of 2024 is coming to a close, Calhoun is locked in with the Bulldogs. He's also excited to see how this class closes out in the final weeks before the Early Signing Period.

"I'm leaving the 15th of December (for UGA). I'll get there after exams in two weeks," Calhoun said. "I'm excited. My brothers went through it, too, so I'm just trying to follow in their footsteps."