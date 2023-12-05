Georgia 2024 commit Daniel Calhoun headed to Athens shortly
Georgia commit Daniel Calhoun helped Walton High School (GA) reach Georgia's Class 7A state championship this past Friday night with a 41-25 win over Camden County (GA).
Calhoun, a 6-foot-7 and 365-pound offensive tackle in the 2024 class, helped the Raiders' offense rush for 178 yards and quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski to pass for six touchdowns.
"(Class) 7A, it's tough. Probably the best competition in the country," Calhoun said after the game. "It feels really good to (get the win). It felt great. I've also never been to state, either."
In the win over Camden County this past Friday, Calhoun competed against fellow Georgia commit Elyiss Williams, who is the nation's No. 1 tight end in the class of 2025.
Williams also lines up at outside linebacker for the Wildcats, and Calhoun had to block him several times. Williams slipped past Calhoun during a few snaps to make a play in the backfield.
"He's big," Calhoun said of Williams. "He's huge. I saw that one catch through two defenders. He's going to be good. He reminds me of (former Georgia tight end) Darnell Washington. Blocking him was a little different, especially because I've never blocked somebody the same size as me. But, he's very long, and it was good. A challenge, for sure."
Calhoun committed to the Bulldogs in July, almost a month before he started his senior year. He's been to Athens several times this season and is excited for his future at Georgia.
As the class of 2024 is coming to a close, Calhoun is locked in with the Bulldogs. He's also excited to see how this class closes out in the final weeks before the Early Signing Period.
"I'm leaving the 15th of December (for UGA). I'll get there after exams in two weeks," Calhoun said. "I'm excited. My brothers went through it, too, so I'm just trying to follow in their footsteps."
Georgia currently has the nation's top-ranked class with 28 commits, and Calhoun is one of six offensive linemen pledged to the Bulldogs. He's ready to come in and play with these guys.
"We're real tight, I think so," Calhoun said of Georgia's 2024 offensive line haul. "We talk almost every day. So, we're all real cool with each other."
According to Calhoun, there are several group chats he's in with his future Bulldog teammates. He likes communicating with guys such as quarterback Dylan Raiola and a few others.
"It's good. We've got a lot of group chats," Calhoun said. "We just stay communicating with each other all the time. We hop on a (video) game or other stuff like that. It's so great. Dylan (Raiola) is probably the funniest in the group. He's funny, always chopping it up."
Calhoun is likely to be blocking for Raiola in a few short years. The two have developed a tight relationship over the last few months, and have hung out at several home games together.
Calhoun highlighted the bond they've built since Raiola moved to Georgia back in July.
"It's exciting. We talk every day or every other day," Calhoun said of their relationship. "We are really tight, though. And I've been to a few of his games, and he will come to mine."
Calhoun is excited to play with Georgia's other quarterback commit, Ryan Puglisi, as well.
"Oh yeah, I hopped on a game with him (this week). We played Fortnite," Calhoun said. "It was me, Ryan (Puglisi), and (defensive end) Joseph (Jonah-Ajonye). Can't wait to play with them."
Calhoun thinks of his class as a brotherhood. Now, they're just waiting to enroll at UGA, but also go through spring and summer workouts before the start of their freshman year.
"We're all real connected, though," Calhoun said. "They talk to each other every day and play around. (We're) real connected."