Smart remains in favor of proposed injury report

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said that he is in favor of a proposed SEC rule that would require programs to submit an injury report before conference games.

Football coaches, at both the college and professional levels, typically do not want to disclose injury information to give their opponents what they deem a competitive advantage.

However, one of the primary reasons to do an injury report, and why the NFL has done one for many years, is to create an even playing field when it comes to gambling. An injury report would lessen the advantages gamblers get by having inside information others wouldn't have.

Last year, the Big Ten instituted a conference injury report.

Smart explained his stance in detail.

“If I don't know if a guy can play, then I've got to find out before the game. If he can play, then he's going to go out there and play. But we've had countless numbers of guys that have gone out before the game to work out, to find out if they can play or not,” Smart said. “But we'll abide by the rules they give us. It's the same as the NFL's. So, they've done it for years. If it keeps the pressure off of our kids, for people reaching out to them, trying to get information for betting sites and trying to gain information. There is no gain if you've got accurate information. So, if it protects our kids, I'm for it.”

A prediction for Griffin

Adam Gorney predicted that class of 2025 defensive tackle Elijah Griffin will land at Georgia by the end of his recruitment.

"I will never forget the first time I saw Griffin in person at the National Combine that coincides with the All-American Bowl in San Antonio as the five-star defensive tackle walked into the hotel wearing a Georgia sweatshirt," Gorney wrote. "He seemed like a Bulldogs lock then and still does now.

"The only question is if the Savannah (Ga.) Christian Academy star, who’s expected at the neutral-site game between Georgia and Clemson, is so definitely heading to Athens, then why has he not pulled the trigger yet? Georgia has been recruiting Griffin for years and continues to be the top team but Miami and USC round out his top three.

"There is some mild optimism at both Miami and USC that those programs are still in the hunt but it’s clearly recognized that Georgia could be tough to beat. The five-star is from Pooler, Ga., and that’s less than four hours to Athens. UGA develops defensive linemen maybe better than any program. Too much adds up here."

