ago football Edit

Tuesday Georgia Football News and Notes

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Editor
Bulldogs took advantage of the new rule 

There have been several new rules coaches like Kirby Smart have incorporated in the weeks leading up to Saturday's opener against Clemson (Noon, ABC).

One is the ability for analysts and other staffers to be on the field coaching during practice and the game.

“I think you're able to do a little more in terms of walkthroughs. We do multiple walkthroughs. We try to coach our younger players,” Smart said. “They're a different pace because we have someone that can be assigned to them. It's probably been a bigger advantage through camp, like practice one to 16 or one to 20, whatever it was. And then when you get into game week, it's not as big an advantage because you're focused on the guys that are going to be playing.”

Previously, only full-time assistants and two graduate assistants were allowed to instruct players.

Now, not only are players able to receive more individual help, but the ones doing the coaching are receiving opportunities that can help advance their careers.

“We’re trying to bring the bottom half of our roster to the top half of our roster, and I think the more analysts help do that, it helps do that,” Smart said. “I'm glad the NCAA did it because it allows more guys to coach.”

More from Kirby Smart

• On practice: “It’s been spirited, the guys have been good,” Smart said.

• Many are expecting freshman KJ Bolden will receive some opportunities at safety. If that happens, Smart said he’ll be ready.

“There was about a four- or five-day spell there in camp where he didn't get to practice. But I guess he's been back for about eight or nine practices now. And he's a sharp, very intelligent, very coachable kid. He’s a good athlete, although he hasn't played major college football. But he's an intelligent kid. I think he'll respond well. When his number gets called on, he'll be ready to play.”

• Both return roles continue to be up for grabs.

Per Smart, Anthony Evans III, Michael Jackson III, Malaki Starks, and Sacovie White are competing to be the punt returner.

Cash Jones, Trevor Etienne, and Dillon Bell are competing to be the kick returner.

• With no Roderick Robinson (toe) and Etienne’s status unclear for Saturday, walk-on Cash Jones could play a bigger role than most might predict.

“He's got unbelievable toughness. You know, his ability to run in between the tackles has been really good,” Smart said. “I think he’s hard to see back there. He's tough. He runs our runs the exact way we want to in terms of who we read on the inside-outside zone. He does a lot of really good things. And I'm excited for kind of the build-up he's had. He's waited his turn, and he's helped us.”

Smart said he’s got no problem with the proposed SEC rule where teams will be required to post an injury report before conference games.

“If I don't know if a guy can play, then I've got to find out before the game. If he can play, then he's going to go out there and play. But we've had countless numbers of guys that have gone out before the game to work out, to find out if they can play or not,” Smart said. “But we'll abide by the rules they give us. It's the same as the NFL's. So, they've done it for years. If it keeps the pressure off of our kids, for people reaching out to them, trying to get information for betting sites and trying to gain information. There is no gain if you've got accurate information. So, if it protects our kids, I'm for it.”

