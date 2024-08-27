There have been several new rules coaches like Kirby Smart have incorporated in the weeks leading up to Saturday's opener against Clemson (Noon, ABC).

One is the ability for analysts and other staffers to be on the field coaching during practice and the game.

“I think you're able to do a little more in terms of walkthroughs. We do multiple walkthroughs. We try to coach our younger players,” Smart said. “They're a different pace because we have someone that can be assigned to them. It's probably been a bigger advantage through camp, like practice one to 16 or one to 20, whatever it was. And then when you get into game week, it's not as big an advantage because you're focused on the guys that are going to be playing.”

Previously, only full-time assistants and two graduate assistants were allowed to instruct players.

Now, not only are players able to receive more individual help, but the ones doing the coaching are receiving opportunities that can help advance their careers.

“We’re trying to bring the bottom half of our roster to the top half of our roster, and I think the more analysts help do that, it helps do that,” Smart said. “I'm glad the NCAA did it because it allows more guys to coach.”