Georgia safety Malaki Starks spoke to the media after practice Tuesday.

Below are some of the key points from that conversation:

• Starks said from what he can tell, his fellow freshman teammates are very relaxed with the thought of playing at Mercedes-Benz for the first time.

• Starks said he feels the defense is a good place ahead of Saturday.

• Starks said KJ Bolden has grown since he’s been here, saying, “He’s like a sponge, everybody else in this class as well.”

• Starks said the confidence level is very high within the secondary.

• Starks laughed that folks in Jefferson are pulling for both he and Clemson linebacker Sammy Brown.

• Starks said, “We’ve got a lot of guys who want to be here and have bought into the process.”

• Starks said he believes the radio headset will be a “huge help” to teams this year.