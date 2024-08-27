PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTZSUlZUWFk2R1onLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Key points from Malaki Starks' press conference

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Editor

Georgia safety Malaki Starks spoke to the media after practice Tuesday.

Below are some of the key points from that conversation:

• Starks said from what he can tell, his fellow freshman teammates are very relaxed with the thought of playing at Mercedes-Benz for the first time.

• Starks said he feels the defense is a good place ahead of Saturday.

• Starks said KJ Bolden has grown since he’s been here, saying, “He’s like a sponge, everybody else in this class as well.”

• Starks said the confidence level is very high within the secondary.

• Starks laughed that folks in Jefferson are pulling for both he and Clemson linebacker Sammy Brown.

• Starks said, “We’ve got a lot of guys who want to be here and have bought into the process.”

• Starks said he believes the radio headset will be a “huge help” to teams this year.

Malaki Starks isn't sensing many nerves ahead of Saturday's game.
Malaki Starks isn't sensing many nerves ahead of Saturday's game. (UGA Sports Communications)
