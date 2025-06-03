The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'I remind them of (Zachariah) Branch'

Here is the June 3 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Honore commits

Georgia picked up its first class of 2027 commitment with wide receiver Gavin Honore. Honore, from Santa Ana, California powerhouse Mater Dei, visited Georgia over the weekend and saw enough to make an early decision.

It helps that the coaching staff communicated how he will fit into the offense.

“They said I remind them of (Zachariah) Branch and how they plan to use him,” Honore said. “Of course, he’s a slot guy with a smaller body frame but they can use his versatility all over the field. They said I remind them a lot like him because I can play all over the field.

“It really makes me motivated that a guy I grew up watching and modeling my game after and the best coaches in the country say I remind them a lot of him and that they can use me in their program. It’s Georgia, the best program in the country, so that motivated me a lot.”

Honore also said that Georgia reminds him of how Mater Dei operates its high school program.

“The culture and the way they run the program, it reminds me of Mater Dei,” Honore said. “They don’t worry about the stars, they worry about the development and that’s what I like about the program.”

Prioritizing Dyer

Georgia has gone out of its way to show cornerback Peyton Dyer that he's the top cornerback on its board.

Fortunately for the Bulldogs, the feeling is mutual.

"I’d say right now, my recruiting board, they're the top school that I'm talking to right now," Dyer said.

Head coach Kirby Smart has repeatedly told Dyer that he compares favorably to former Georgia cornerback Kamari Lassiter.

"He let me know some things that, like how I'm compared to Kamari Lassiter and stuff like that. Like how Kamari wasn't that good his freshman year, he didn't really start because he was, like, struggling getting recruited," Dyer said. "But he just came up from that development, and he's been the best ever since."

