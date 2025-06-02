Roster managment now the focus for Wes Johnson

With the season now over following Sunday’s disappointing 11-9 loss to Oklahoma State in the Athens Regional, what will the Bulldogs look like in 2026?

Sitting here today, that’s a good question.

Much will depend on next month’s Major League Draft and the NCAA transfer portal, which plays such a significant role in football and basketball.

Earlier this morning, redshirt freshman pitcher Ethan Sutton announced he would be placing his name in the portal after not seeing action in any games this year. Sutton is coming off Tommy John surgery.

Others could follow.

Otherwise, what happens in next month’s draft will determine a lot, including how active Georgia will be in the transfer portal.

In 2026, rosters will be reduced to 34 players, down from the 40 allowed this season.

“The draft's going to be big for us,” Johnson said. “I mean, we want to slowly not have to get as many as we've gotten in the past. But the draft, and as we sit down and have meetings with players and talk to scouts and see where that's going, that'll really determine how active we really get (in the portal).”

Last year, the Bulldogs were one of the busiest teams, bringing in 18 players from other schools, so don’t be surprised to see Johnson and his staff reach out to fill some potentially big holes.

Players like Tre Phelps, Ryan Black, JT Quinn, Kolby Branch, Leighton Finley, Kolten Smith, Brian Curley, and Alton Davis II are among those who are draft-eligible. While each certainly hopes to be selected in the 20-round draft. If not, each would have an opportunity to return.

The Bulldogs already know they’re losing third baseman Slate Alford, first baseman Ryland Zaborowski, outfielder Robbie Burnett, catcher Henry Hunter, outfielder Nolan McCarthy, infielder Christian Adams, outfielder Devin Obee, and pitcher Brian Zeldin.

As far as specific needs for next spring are concerned, Johnson is very aware that one area needs improvement.

“We’ve got to get a little more length out of our starters. We’ve got to have a few more starters that can give you a little more length,” he said. “Those are things that we're going to try to address, not only in recruiting, but also in our development in the fall. But hopefully, we don't have to get as many as we've had in the past. I really like our freshman class coming in.”

Per Prep Baseball Report, Georgia's recruiting class currently includes eight players, including shortstop Daniel Pierce and 6-foot-4 left-hander pitcher Jackson Peavy from Peach County. Both players are considered among the Top 100 in the country by ranking services.

Otherwise, Johnson will have to wait and see until the draft is complete and players make up their minds.

“I’ve got an idea (what next spring’s roster will look like), but it's on paper, though, right? It’s so soft and loose because the draft is such an imperfect science,” Johnson said. “You’ve got 30 clubs, and it just takes one to really like a player more than the other 29, and they push in their chips. You’re thinking you're in the clear, and then they come in and get your guy. So, it's really hard to say on paper I like where our roster is, like what we've got coming in, what we've got coming back. We are going to have to supplement some in the portal. But like I said, right now it’s an ebb and flow to what’s going on.”