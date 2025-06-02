Georgia lands first 2027 commit in receiver Gavin Honore

Georgia is on the board in the 2027 class.

Three-star receiver Gavin Honore has committed to the Bulldogs. The California receiver chose Georgia over other offers from Arizona State, Missouri, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and others.

Georgia offerd Honore in April. He then worked out for the staff at camp on June 1. That workout proved to receivers coach James Coley that Honore is a take, and Honore jumped on board the next day.

"I can play all around the field not just the slot position," Honore told the Syracuse Rivals site earlier this year. "I feel like I am a very versatile WR so that makes me stand out."

Georgia currently has three receivers committed in the 2026 class. Vance Spafford (a fellow Californian), Brady Marchese, and Ryan Mosley are the Bulldog pledges in the class ahead of Honore.

Other receiver targets for Georgia in 2027 include Kesean Bowman, Damani Warren, Jaden Upshaw, and Jabari Watkins.