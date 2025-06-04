The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'I'm the guy they want'

Here is the June 4 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.
Georgia makes stance clear with Prothro
Tight end Kaiden Prothro took a longer-than-expected visit to Georgia and came away with an understanding of where things stand with the program.
In essence, Georgia has Prothro No. 1 at the tight end position for the class of 2026.
"They were obviously recruiting me pretty hard and were telling me that I'm the guy they want," Prothro said.
As Prothro weighs his options, he said that Georgia's history at tight end will be a big factor in his decision.
"Looking at what Coach (Todd) Hartley does, just seeing the tight end position there is very important in their offense. They rotate the tight ends pretty well there and I’d get some good reps. If I just came in and just did my thing, then I'll be happy," Prothro said. "Obviously lining in some to just keep the run game fair and lining out wide most of the time in the slot and just catching the ball and just watching Coach Hartley's film with him putting the tight ends in the position to catch the ball and win."
Cypher's great visit
Class of 2027 four-star linebacker Quinton Cypher said that his recent visit to Georgia went really well.
"The visit was great," Cypher said. "Got there and chilled for about two hours, then camped. Had a fun time camping and flying around. Just an overall very enjoyable, intense experience."
Cypher has been complimentary of co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann throughout the recruiting process. He added that you better be attentive, or you'll get a tongue lashing.
"He'll cuss you out, but it's for the best," Cypher said.
Jim Donnan's analysis of SEC starting quarterbacks
