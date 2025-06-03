Rivals250 defensive back Justice Fitzpatrick commits to Georgia

Georgia has landed its first corner in the 2026 class.

Rivals250 defensive back Justice Fitzpatrick has committed to Georgia. Fitzpatrick, the younger brother of NFL star Minkah Fitzpatrick, chose the Bulldogs over Miami, Texas, Florida, and others.

UGASports reported Monday that Georgia helped its standing with Fitzpatrick during his official visit over the weekend. A big selling point was his older brother's relationship with Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, who recruited Fitzpatrick to Alabama.

“Just to see certain coaches to keep their amount of interest throughout the process, coaches I know who really, really want me and have me as a priority and just showing that they just don’t want me, they need me at their program,” Fitzpatrick told Rivals earlier this year of what he's looking for in a school. “Also a program that’s going to build me up as a player and a person also. Another big thing for me is a school with good trainers who will keep me healthy because that’s a big thing if you want to make it to the next level.”

Fitzpatrick is the 12th commitment in Georgia's 2026 class. He is the fourth defensive back in the class, joining Zech Fort, Kealan Jones, and Jordan Smith. Fort, Jones, and Smith are all expected to play safety or star, while Fitzpatrick is expected to play corner.