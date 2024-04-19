The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'He's a tough matchup'
Here is the April 19 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.
Receiver catches Smart's eye
Transfer receiver Colbie Young made quite the impression at the G-Day game, catching three passes for 27 yards and a touchdown. Young's score came on a back shoulder throw where he positioned himself to be the only one to make a play on the ball.
Head coach Kirby Smart lauded Young, who has made his presence felt since joining the program from Miami.
“What impresses me about him is he’s showing up on special teams. I’m like when you show up on special teams and you show a commitment to blocking and holding people up—he’s been a really good special teams player,” Smart said. “We sold him that if you came here, you had to buy into those values. It’s made him tougher, more physical. He’s a big body, he’s a tough matchup for all teams.”
Bulldogs are getting a 'sponge' in Montgomery
Stefan Adams, Ryan Montgomery's high school coach at Findlay High School, explained exactly what Georgia is getting in the four-star quarterback.
"(Ryan) really exploded this past season. You can see it if you go through his stats year-by-year in how many yards he's thrown for and touchdowns," Adams said. "His sophomore season was a solid year, but the jump from his sophomore year to junior year was tremendous for him. He's a guy who would hang out with us coaches as we just talked like coaches do. We would always forget that Ryan was in the corner listening. He was just a sponge.
"I would go over the game plan to make sure we're all good and then he's over there in the corner of the room, listening and asking questions," Adams added. "He's a football junkie. I think that lends well to everything I've heard about Georgia and everything I know about the program."
In addition, Adams said Montgomery's work ethic is unmatched.
"His work ethic has always been the same since day one. He does extra stuff. He wants to do more and wants to go out with his buddies and throw the ball and for them to make every catch," Adams said. "He wants to work on his mechanics. He wants to make every throw. He's obsessed with making every throw. We've been in games when he's thrown a ball and our guy catches and runs 40 yards for a touchdown. And Ryan is over there pounding his hand and his head (because the pass) wasn't perfect. Ryan is that kind of kid."
Dawgs and Hawgs
Also on UGASports
Georgia is prioritizing recruiting a four-star offensive lineman.
Stephon Shivers knows what he's getting into at Georgia.
Georgia hoops added former Mount St. Mary's guard De'Shane Montgomery via the transfer portal.
The grind never stops
The Daily Recap is sponsored by My Perfect Franchise
Are you a displaced corporate executive or want to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help!
Andy is a longtime Rivals board member, diehard college football fan and franchise veteran. He owns multiple franchises and businesses and uses his expertise to help others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process.
Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. It's 100% free, so what do you have to lose?!!
Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net
Contact Andy Luedecke anytime at: andy@myperfectfranchise.net or (404) 973-9901.