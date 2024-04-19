Here is the April 19 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Receiver catches Smart's eye

Transfer receiver Colbie Young made quite the impression at the G-Day game, catching three passes for 27 yards and a touchdown. Young's score came on a back shoulder throw where he positioned himself to be the only one to make a play on the ball.

Head coach Kirby Smart lauded Young, who has made his presence felt since joining the program from Miami.

“What impresses me about him is he’s showing up on special teams. I’m like when you show up on special teams and you show a commitment to blocking and holding people up—he’s been a really good special teams player,” Smart said. “We sold him that if you came here, you had to buy into those values. It’s made him tougher, more physical. He’s a big body, he’s a tough matchup for all teams.”

Bulldogs are getting a 'sponge' in Montgomery

Stefan Adams, Ryan Montgomery's high school coach at Findlay High School, explained exactly what Georgia is getting in the four-star quarterback.

"(Ryan) really exploded this past season. You can see it if you go through his stats year-by-year in how many yards he's thrown for and touchdowns," Adams said. "His sophomore season was a solid year, but the jump from his sophomore year to junior year was tremendous for him. He's a guy who would hang out with us coaches as we just talked like coaches do. We would always forget that Ryan was in the corner listening. He was just a sponge.

"I would go over the game plan to make sure we're all good and then he's over there in the corner of the room, listening and asking questions," Adams added. "He's a football junkie. I think that lends well to everything I've heard about Georgia and everything I know about the program."

In addition, Adams said Montgomery's work ethic is unmatched.

"His work ethic has always been the same since day one. He does extra stuff. He wants to do more and wants to go out with his buddies and throw the ball and for them to make every catch," Adams said. "He wants to work on his mechanics. He wants to make every throw. He's obsessed with making every throw. We've been in games when he's thrown a ball and our guy catches and runs 40 yards for a touchdown. And Ryan is over there pounding his hand and his head (because the pass) wasn't perfect. Ryan is that kind of kid."

