The impact of Georgia’s “Philly Dawgs” on the Philadelphia Eagles' success may be bigger than you think.

During one of his media sessions, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts gave much of the credit for the culture of this year's team to the six former Bulldogs.

When asked why the Eagles were so close, Hurts responded:

“I think a lot of that has to do with the Georgia background on defense. It starts with Nakobe Dean and all those guys who were able to play ball together in college and bring their ways to the league. I think that has a big impact on the culture on the defense, how they play, and I think that kind of seeps through the team in many ways.”

Dean – who won’t play in Sunday’s Super Bowl after suffering a season-ending knee injury against Green Bay – is one of six former Bulldogs now calling Philadelphia home.

Jalen Carter is already one of the more dominating defensive tackles in the league, while outside linebacker Nolan Smith has blossomed in his second season.

Nose Jordan Davis, cornerback Kelee Ringo, and safety Lewis Cine round out the group.

“We learned at Georgia how to prepare for games like no other because your preparation is going to show what your performance is,” Ringo told reporters in New Orleans. "We also learned how important it is to trust and to communicate with your guys, and to work on your technique, and to know that you’re out there for a reason.”

Eagles GM Howe Roseman – ironically a Florida graduate – is the man responsible for bringing the group to Philly.

Roseman joked with Smith before selecting him with the 30th overall pick two years ago.

"You know, I'm a Florida Gator," Roseman told Smith when he called him moments before the pick. "Do you know how much this hurts my soul to take all these f****** Georgia Bulldogs?"

Smith had a quick retort.

"You want to win, though. You want to win," Smith replied immediately.

Should the Eagles dethrone Kansas City on Sunday night in New Orleans, the Philly Dawgs will add another ring to their respective collections.

Ringo said they’ll be ready.

“Just like here, it’s like in college in that we prepare for every moment that could be brought upon us,” Ringo said. “So, knowing that and having confidence in yourself and your teammates each and every single play, helps you perform well.”