Georgia’s basketball team dipped into the transfer portal for the first time this season, adding Mount St. Mary’s combo guard De’Shayne Montgomery.

Montgomery, who visited Georgia on Monday, chose the Bulldogs over Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and Southern Cal.

The Fort Lauderdale native is coming off a freshman season that saw him earn the Metro Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year honor after averaging 12.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.7 steals on the season.

Montgomery closed the season strong, winning MAAC Rookie of the Week honors in each of the past four weeks. He has scored 20 or more points in six of his team’s last seven games, averaging 22 points, 4.1 assists, and 3.8 rebounds in the six contests. He is shooting 63.0 percent (46-of-73) from the field and 53.8 percent from three-point range (10-of-18) over that stretch of games.

He proved he could fare well against SEC schools.

Montgomery scored 22 points in Mount St. Mary’s 77-68 loss at Ole Miss, and 23 points against Georgia, a game his former team lost 94-82.

His addition leaves head coach Mike White with five more positions to fill after Justin Hill, MA Moncrieffe, Mari Jordan, Jabri Abdur-Rahim, and Jalen DeLoach opted for the transfer portal. Abdur-Rahim announced on Monday that he was signing with Providence.

The Bulldogs received great news over the weekend when All-SEC Freshman player Silas DeMary Jr. announced he was returning to Athens for another year.

More to come.