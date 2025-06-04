Bulldogs add two-way player from Japan

Wes Johnson wasted little time reaching into the NCAA transfer portal, snagging Japanese native Kenny Ishikawa, who played last year at Seattle University.

According to 64Analytics.com, which broke the news on Wednesday, Ishikawa is the top two-way player available in the portal, ranked 34th overall in its list of over 2,000 players currently available.

Last season, Ishikawa batted .318 with eight homers and 32 RBI. He struck out only 28 times in 201 at-bats.

On the mound, the left-hander Ishikawa went 5-6 with a 4.21 ERA in 19 starts. He gave up 82 hits in 66.1 innings but walked only 22 batters and struck out 73.