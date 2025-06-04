Bulldogs add two-way player from Japan

Wes Johnson wasted little time reaching into the NCAA transfer portal, snagging Japanese native Kenny Ishikawa, who played last year at Seattle University.
According to 64Analytics.com, which broke the news on Wednesday, Ishikawa is the top two-way player available in the portal, ranked 34th overall in its list of over 2,000 players currently available.
Last season, Ishikawa batted .318 with eight homers and 32 RBI. He struck out only 28 times in 201 at-bats.
On the mound, the left-hander Ishikawa went 5-6 with a 4.21 ERA in 19 starts. He gave up 82 hits in 66.1 innings but walked only 22 batters and struck out 73.
At 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds, Ishikawa’s best game on the mound came against Washington State, one that saw him scatter five hits over six innings with one walk and eight strikeouts.
In a game against Utah, Ishikawa went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBI.
Ishikawa is the first addition for the Bulldogs, who thus far have lost six players to the NCAA transfer portal.
That list currently includes shortstop Erik Parker, second baseman Trey King, infielder Charlie Jones, along with pitchers Asher Sabom, Ethan Sutton, and Wyatt Land.