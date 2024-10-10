The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Evaluating Carson Beck

Here is the Oct. 10 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Evaluating Beck

Appearing on 680 The Fan Wednesday, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was asked to evaluate quarterback Carson Beck's season. To date, Beck has completed 65.8 percent of his throws for 1,359 yards, 12 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Smart noted that the quality of competition has improved for Beck this year compared to last and that the change in receiving targets has probably affected him too.

“I think considering all things with some of the new players, some of the injuries on the O-line, I think he's done a really good job. I think it's important to note that with the transition of Brock (Bowers), Ladd (McConkey), and Marcus Rosemy-(Jacksaint), there's a really good group of experienced wideout skill players that he had. He’s had good guys coming back, but we've also had some injuries on the offensive line. We've also played a lot higher caliber of defense than what we played at this point last year.

“It’s been a combination of all those things, but I’m extremely pleased with his day-to-day work, his planning, what he's put into it, his decision-making. I think all that's been on point. I think the difference is who you're playing against.”

Young suspended indefinitely

Following his arrest earlier this week, Georgia has suspended receiver Colbie Young indefinitely.

“I got to speak to him (Wednesday) morning. He's been suspended indefinitely until this legal matter is resolved,” Smart said. “We can't really comment any further on the specifics of it but we had a good meeting with him this morning.”

Young was arrested and charged with one misdemeanor count of battery and one misdemeanor account of assault on an unborn child. His lawyer Kim Stephens told UGASports that he expects Young to be cleared of all charges.

Also on UGASports

Georgia's injury tracker with two days before the Mississippi State game.

Georgia's set to host some priority targets on the defensive line for official visits.

Lawson Luckie's brother, a defensive line recruit, visited Georgia for the win over Auburn.

Short list