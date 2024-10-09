Colbie Young suspended indefinitely

Wide receiver Colbie Young has been suspended indefinitely until his legal matter is resolved, Kirby Smart announced during Wednesday’s SEC teleconference.

The Miami transfer was arrested early Tuesday morning when he was charged with one misdemeanor count of battery and one misdemeanor account of assault on an unborn child.

“I got to speak to him this morning. He's been suspended indefinitely until this legal matter is resolved,” Smart said. “We can't really comment any further on the specifics of it but we had a good meeting with him this morning.”

The absence of Young (11 catches for 149 yards and two touchdowns) puts a kink in Georgia’s receiver depth.

Young was the Bulldogs’ fourth-leading wide receiver. His absence is expected to mean receivers like London Humphreys, Sacovie White, Anthony Evans III, Nitro Tuggle, and Michael Jackson III will start to receive more reps.

Young’s attorney Kim Stephens told UGASports via text that he expects Young will be cleared of all charges.

But in the meantime, Young will remain sidelined.

“We're committed to continuing to educate our players and do the best job we can of making sure they understand the serious nature of these incidents,” Smart said. “It's very unfortunate, but we want to be responsible in decision-making on and off the field. This is obviously a really tough situation, but he's suspended indefinitely until the legal matter is resolved.”