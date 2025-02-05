The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Doing extra to 'stay ahead of others'

Here is the Feb. 5 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

'A little bit of extra'

Over the final stretch of the 2024 season, defensive back Daniel Harris entered the Georgia starting lineup. Throughout the year, Harris demonstrated his play-making ability but also had his share of mistakes that any young player can make.

Harris noted that with the additional snaps, he's been forced to learn more, which has speeded up his progress at the collegiate level.

“It's been different now, because I've been starting, not rotating,” Harris said. “But I feel like I've been getting way more reps, and just learning more, and like more, I've been getting way more reps, learning the playbook and stuff like that.”

Secondary coach Donte Williams said the main lesson Harris needed to learn was that the competition at this level is much better than what he was used to in high school. Therefore, Williams said Harris was forced to adjust his regimen to ensure he will stay ahead of the players he will be going against in future seasons.

“All these guys, they're great high school players and great high school athletes, and you get here, you realize that everybody's a great athlete, and everybody can run,” Williams said. “So, it goes about what's the little bit of extra I'm going to do on a daily basis to continue to stay ahead of others?”

Anderson's promise

Following his decommitment from Tennessee on Jan. 27, class of 2026 offensive lineman Brandon Anderson gave a promise to head coach Kirby Smart that he would visit the Bulldogs soon.

“I made a promise to Kirby that I would come up there,” Anderson said. “He wanted me (at junior day) really bad. So I said I would come up there for spring practice.”

Anderson said that he decided to back off his pledge to Tennessee to ensure he was making the right decision given the number of programs interested in him.

“I still have a lot more interest in other schools. So I just wanted to take my actual time,” Anderson said.

