Can Georgia make the NCAA tournament?

Despite some recent blowouts on the road to some of the nation’s top teams, Mike White’s Georgia basketball squad still has a likely spot in the NCAA Tournament.

But the Bulldogs (15-7, 3-6) cannot afford to stub their toes many more times.

BracketMetrix.com projects Georgia’s average seed at 9.91 at the halfway point of the SEC schedule, appearing in all 80 brackets.

Three of the more well-known brackets have Georgia in the field.

The latest KenPom rankings have Georgia at No. 38, while ESPN’s Joe Lunardi’s latest bracket projections have Georgia as an 11th seed and playing UCLA in the West Regional.

Jerry Palm of CBS has Georgia among his First Four projections, with the Bulldog playing Wake Forest.

Bracketologist.net, which bases its projections on NET rankings, has Georgia as a ninth seed.

BracketWag.com has Georgia as a 10th seed in the West.

However, the Bulldogs have more work to do.

Although White doesn’t like to label any game a “must-win,” this week would seem rather important to the Bulldogs’ chances.

Georgia hosts LSU on Wednesday night (9 p.m.) and Mississippi State on Saturday (6 p.m.), games the Bulldogs need to win as they protect their home court.

Although there’s no such thing as an easy game in the SEC, at least the schedule is more in Georgia’s favor in the year's second half.

Of the final nine conference games, five are at home – LSU, Mississippi State, Florida, Missouri, and Vanderbilt – with road trips to Auburn, Texas A&M, Texas, and South Carolina.