Bulldogs will lean on a pitching staff full of power arms

Depth is a description often used when talking about Georgia’s baseball team.

You see it in the field and in the lineup, where the Bulldogs boast 13-14 players capable of starting on a giving day.

However, it’s on the mound where some key new additions have provided Wes Johnson with plenty of power arms, which is what teams need to compete in the SEC and potentially make a deep postseason run.

“I mean, it's power league. Home runs and strikeouts win. And really, really felt like, you know, we did that,” Johnson said. “We had 17 or 18 guys go 95 or harder in the scrimmage this fall. They weren't all sitting there, but, you know, at least touched it. We’ve definitely addressed some needs.”

Starters Leighton Finley and Kolten Smith need no introduction.

Finley went 6-1 with a 4.14 ERA with 76 strikeouts in 76 innings. A hard-throwing right-hander, Finley has been working on a changeup, that he throws to both left- and right-handed hitters.

He’ll combine with Kolten Smith, a five-pitch hurler who performed much better than his 5.56 ERA may indicate. In 69.2 innings, Smith struck out 105 and walked just 20. With a little luck, the junior could be one of the best pitchers in the SEC.

The Bulldogs are taking it slow with left-hander Charlie Goldstein, who underwent Internal Brace surgery after injuring his elbow late last season.

Per Johnson, Goldstein is scheduled to start throwing to hitters later this week, although his return is probably still some weeks away.

Fortunately, for Georgia, there seems to be no shortage of arms.

That includes returnee Zach Harris, who can hit 95-96 mph and came through in some big moments for the Bulldogs last year.

Johnson said last week that Harris has been throwing the ball extremely well, and with a focus on improving his off-speed pitches, could be in for a big jump.

Another big-armed right-hander is Ole Miss transfer JT Quinn, a former member of the starting rotation with the Rebels.

Quinn battled control problems with Ole Miss, and Johnson said the junior would be brought along slowly. But so far, he’s impressed and could start or relieve.

Alabama transfer Alton Davis II is a former closer for the Crimson Tide but can also do both.

A left-hander who can touch 97, Johnson said he envisions Davis filling several different roles.

“We're stretching Alton out,” Johnson said. “You know, if you look at the way we did some things last year, a guy would close for three innings. So, we're stretching Alden out. We're not going to limit him just to a closing role. You can see him start. You can see him in the middle of a game. You can see him at the back.”

But even if you don’t see Davis on the mound in the back end of games, don’t worry.

There are plenty of options.

VCU transfer Brian Curley (6-0, 2.87) gives Georgia another big back-end arm, with the ability to hit 98 mph.

Don’t forget about returnee Brian Zeldin, who was Georgia’s best reliever last year before tiring a little bit at season’s end.

"I don't have a true closer. I don't think there's such a thing in college baseball. I think, you know, you are at least conventional when you look at it from a Big League standpoint where a guy comes in and just throws a ninth," Johnson said. "You know, if you look at the way we did some things last year, a guy would close for three innings. So, we're stretching Alton out. We're not going to limit him just to a closing role.

Two other names could play huge roles.

Ohio State transfer Zach Brown could be Georgia’s busiest pitcher.

Another hurler with a four-pitch mix, including a bowling ball sinker, Brown will be on the mound often.

“He's a Swiss Army knife,” Johnson said. “You can close him; you can start him. He can do it all.”

If you’re looking for a “breakout” pitcher, redshirt freshman Paul Farley and ABAC transfer Jordan Stephens may be those guys.

Farley was very impressive during the fall, flashing 95-96 mph heat, with Stephens – who needs to fine-tune his breaking pitches - doing likewise at 98.

Matthew Hoskins is now two years removed from Tommy John and ready to take on more responsibility.

You could see the big-armed righty star or, like so many others on the staff, play several relief roles.

Southern Cal transfer Eric Hammond started 21 games for the Trojans and is a former Major League draft pick and could see a spot opportunity for the Bulldogs.

Georgia State transfer Davis Chastain and returnee DJ Radtke will be part of the bullpen mix, with Luke Wiltrakis, Collin Caldwell, Lucas Morici, Ethan Sutton, Justin Byrd, Wyatt Land, Tyler McLoughlin, and Logan Spivey also currently listed on Georgia’s online roster.

There’s also a pair of true freshmen to watch Asher Sabom and Nate Taylor, who also throws 95, in the bullpen mix.