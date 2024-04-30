Here is the April 30 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Three-star prospects to the NFL

It's one thing for a five-star prospect like Brock Bowers to hear his name called in the NFL draft. It's another when a three-star recruit who wasn't looked at as an immediate star becomes a player NFL teams are interested in.

Georgia has done a great job of developing its three-star recruits in the Kirby Smart era, with Anthony Dasher pointing out the players who have made this coaching staff look smart over the years.

Of note, cornerback Eric Stokes, defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt, linebacker Monty Rice, quarterback Stetson Bennett, punter Jake Camarda, wide receiver Ladd McConkey, safety Javon Bullard and linebacker Tae Crowder were all three-star prospects who ended up hearing their names called in the NFL draft.

Crowder is an interesting case since he was recruited as a running back by former coach Mark Richt before becoming an NFL prospect by moving to linebacker under Smart.

UGA hoops snags a significant commitment

On Monday night, the Georgia men's basketball team secured a commitment from center Somto Cyril, who was previously committed to Kentucky. For a team that struggled in SEC play, this is a significant boost for next season.

Cyril is the 53rd-ranked overall player in the class of 2024 and the fifth-ranked center. Cyril will join incoming freshman Asa Newell, along with transfers Abson, Dakota Leffew, and DeShayne Montgomery as newcomers to Georgia's roster.

