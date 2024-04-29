In Kirby Smart’s eight years as head coach, 63 of his players went on to be taken in the NFL Draft.

Bulldog fans know their names by heart.

Roquan Smith, Nick Chubb, Brock Bowers … the names go on and on, a testimony to the football dynasty Smart has built in Athens.

But here’s a question. Of those 63 players, how many started their careers as Rivals three-star recruits or lower, only be taken in the NFL Draft?

If you guessed eight, give yourself a star of your own.

Smart’s ability as a recruiter is well known. But as shown by the list we are about to delve into, Smart and his staff have proven they can develop prospects too.

Let’s take a look:

Cornerback Eric Stokes: Stokes was known more for his exploits as a high school track and field star before being turned into a first-round selection by the Green Bay Packers with Pick No. 29 in 2021.

Stokes finished his career as a two-year starter for the Bulldogs, with four interceptions as a senior, including one he returned for a touchdown.

Last year for the Packers, Stokes made 87 tackles, with 14 pass breakups and one interception.

Defensive Lineman Devonte Wyatt: Wyatt was considered an afterthought by many big-time schools, but the Bulldogs thought otherwise.

The big defensive tackle became a key part of Georgia’s defensive line during its national title run of 2021, and like Stokes, was taken in the first round by Green Bay the following season in 2022.

In two years with the Packers, Wyatt has made 51 tackles with seven sacks and is being counted upon to play a key role for the team in 2024.

Linebacker Monty Rice: Rice made a quick impression at Georgia, playing in all 14 games during the 2017 season, with one start.

As a junior, he earned Team Defensive Player of the Year honors, before electing to return to Georgia for his senior year.

Rice was taken in the third round by the Tennessee Titans in 2021, where he played for three seasons before recently signing with the New Orleans Saints.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett: They’ll make a movie about Bennett one day about his leading the Bulldogs to back-to-back national titles in 2021 and 2022.

Bennett was taken in the fourth round by the Los Angeles Rams in the 2023 NFL Draft. Not bad for a preferred walk-on.

Punter Jake Camarda: Camarda had Georgia’s punter position on lockdown during his four seasons at Georgia, averaging over 46 yards each of his final three seasons.

Tampa Bay thought enough of Camarda to take him in the fourth round of the 2022 draft.

He hasn’t disappointed. Camarda averaged over 48 yards as a rookie, including a franchise-best 74-yarder.

Last year, Camarda became the first Buccaneer in franchise history to win the NFL Special Teams Player of the Week honors twice.

Wide receiver Ladd McConkey: Georgia was the only Power 5 school to give McConkey a look. And what a move it was to bring him to Athens.

McConkey went on to enjoy an excellent career with the Bulldogs, catching 119 career passes for 1,687 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also rushed for 214 yards and four scores.

On Friday, the Los Angeles Chargers took McConkey with the 34th overall pick in the second round of the NFL Draft.

Safety Javon Bullard: Bullard was a Smart favorite during his three years in Athens. The hard-hitting safety may have been undersized by some standards, but he played big every time he took the field.

Georgia’s defensive MVP in the 2023 semifinals against Ohio State and the national championship game against TCU, Bullard was selected by Green Bay in the second round with pick No. 58 of the NFL Draft.

Linebacker Tae Crowder: Ok, Kirby Smart did not sign Crowder, but he played for him for four years, so give credit where it’s due. He was originally a running back before eSmart moved him to linebacker.

Crowder became “Mr. Irrelevant” as the final pick in the 2020 draft. Crowder played three seasons with the Giants, before bouncing around with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans. He’s currently a free agent.