Georgia already has one Jordan Thomas from New Jersey. Now the Bulldogs have their eyes on another.

The defensive lineman Thomas signed with the Bulldogs in the 2024 class. There's a younger Thomas, however, who is a Rivals250 corner in the 2026 class.

Georgia recently hosted Thomas and extended an offer. The Bulldogs are now a major factor.

"The Bulldogs are definitely a top priority in my recruitment," Thomas said.