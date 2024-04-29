Former Kentucky commitment Somto Cyril is now a Bulldog
Georgia’s frontline is going to feature a much more intimidating look next season.
After adding former Appalachian State standout Justin Abson, the Bulldogs have plugged in another integral piece to Mike White’s frontline puzzle with the addition of former Kentucky commit Somtochukwu Cyril.
"These past few weeks have been a whirlwind," Cyril said. "Coach White and his staff were very detailed in their approach, and it was a great feeling being in a place that had such a great family atmosphere."
The 6-foot-10, 241-pound center–the 53rd-ranked player and No. 5 player at his position at his position–chose Georgia after visiting with the Bulldogs last weekend.
He also declared for the NBA Draft. His reason was simple.
"I want to take this time to get some much-needed feedback from NBA teams during the month of May," Cyril said. "This will allow not only myself and my family to have the information, but it will also provide my coaching staff with information about me as well going into the 2023-2024 season."
No stranger to the state of Georgia, Cyril played with the Cold Hearts of the Overtime Elite Professional League in Atlanta. He averaged 8.1 points and 6.4 rebounds, as well as a very impressive 3.4 blocked shots per game.
The big man may not have averaged a lot of points, but he was very efficient, shooting 67 percent. His best performance was a 13-point, 16-rebound outing against the YNG Dreamerz.
A native of Enugu which is a state in Nigeria, Cyril played at Hamilton Heights in Chattanooga before joining OTE.
He committed to Kentucky in the summer of 2023 but de-committed when John Calipari took the head coaching job at Arkansas.
Cyril joins incoming freshman Asa Newell, along with transfers Abson, Dakota Leffew, and DeShayne Montgomery.
"I'm excited about this opportunity and I cannot wait to get to work representing the University of Georga," said Cyril.
The Bulldogs have four more spots to fill to reach the scholarship limit of 13 players.