Georgia’s frontline is going to feature a much more intimidating look next season.

After adding former Appalachian State standout Justin Abson, the Bulldogs have plugged in another integral piece to Mike White’s frontline puzzle with the addition of former Kentucky commit Somtochukwu Cyril.

"These past few weeks have been a whirlwind," Cyril said. "Coach White and his staff were very detailed in their approach, and it was a great feeling being in a place that had such a great family atmosphere."

The 6-foot-10, 241-pound center–the 53rd-ranked player and No. 5 player at his position at his position–chose Georgia after visiting with the Bulldogs last weekend.

He also declared for the NBA Draft. His reason was simple.

"I want to take this time to get some much-needed feedback from NBA teams during the month of May," Cyril said. "This will allow not only myself and my family to have the information, but it will also provide my coaching staff with information about me as well going into the 2023-2024 season."