The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Decision Day for Jared Curtis

Here is the May 5 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Decision Day for Curtis

On Monday, five-star quarterback Jared Curtis is set to choose between Georgia and Oregon. Curtis was previously committed to the Bulldogs but wanted to open his commitment back up to make sure he was making the best decision for himself.

For now, it doesn't appear that either the Bulldogs or Ducks have been informed of Curtis' decision. Time will soon tell which school wins for one of the class of 2026's top overall targets.

Curtis has visited Athens numerous times as a prospect, including a trip he took recently in March.

Curtis is scheduled to announce his commitment at 5:30 p.m.

Unique comparison for Dyer

The Georgia coaching staff has been impressed with three-star cornerback Peyton Dyer and even compared him to a recent standout on the team.

"I like being physical. I get compared to Kamari Lassiter," Dyer said. "He's a physical DB, so that's good."

Dyer recently decommitted from South Carolina and placed Georgia in his top five. At a recent junior day event, Dyer noted that head coach Kirby Smart pointed out how needed he is on defense.

"He was saying (where I would play) in the defense and how much he needed me," Dyer said. "(Our relationship), it's been amazing. I just love talking with him. He's a good coach, a great man, and I appreciate him."

Also on UGASports

Slate Alford powers Georgia baseball in a sweep over Missouri.

Film don't lie with Gabe Harris.

Nascar McCoy revealed who Georgia's best recruiter is.

The nation's No. 1 linebacker discussed Georgia's chances and NIL opportunities.

Baltimore Bulldogs