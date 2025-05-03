Nascar McCoy Reveals Georgia's Best Recruiter

Fresh off gaining the commitment of four-star offensive lineman Graham Houston on Thursday, the Georgia Bulldogs are not done trying to extend the Buford to Athens pipeline.

One of the top remaining prospects on Georgia's board is Buford defensive back Nascar McCoy. You may know him as Nassir, but following a recent change to his government name, the four-star defensive back now goes by Nascar.

But being the in-state school isn't the only inside track that Georgia has in the recruitment of McCoy. They also have his former teammate and cousin, KJ Bolden.

"We talk about it all the time," McCoy said. "I was just with him in Athens this weekend. We were just talking about the game. I was training with him up there and stuff like that. He was just giving me a feel for the college ways and everything, how that goes, and stuff like that."

That "feel" also included the warning about what it takes to play at Georgia.

"But he always tells me, like, if you want to come to Georgia, you just got to ball," McCoy said. "Be a dog. It's a dog-eat-dog world up there."

McCoy and Bolden are in communication so much that McCoy said Bolden is tied with Georgia's safeties coach, Travaris Robinson, as the Bulldogs' most effective recruiter.

"Right now, I mean, T-Rob and KJ are a tie," McCoy said. "KJ, being my family member, he calls me a lot to check up on me. But T-Rob is like family, too."

Yet, even with two recruiters from Georgia working on McCoy, the Dawgs are facing stiff competition. Ohio State, the defending national champions, are one of the biggest threats.

"They still have two safeties committed, but they still want me as a guy to come be an impact first for them," McCoy said of the Buckeyes. "You know, they want me to play the high safety position. They have two strong guys who they feel can play the strong and the nickel position, so they still want me in a good spot."

McCoy was wearing an Ohio State wristband during Thursday's practice, but also had on a Georgia headcap.

"I look good in red, so we'll see," McCoy said of whether his next school will wear red.

As for other contenders, McCoy named Miami, Michigan, Miami, Michigan, Texas A&M, USC, Auburn, and Alabama. A wide range of schools, but they are all similar in their defensive scheme.

"The 4-2-5 scheme is a great scheme to be in," McCoy said. "It's a very developing scheme. It just shows the way you can be a versatile player. It shows how you can be all over the field because you're just not solidified in one position with 4-2-5."

Aside from scheme, McCoy is looking for the school that will develop him the best.

"My recruiting process is about being developed. It's really nothing more than that," McCoy said. "It's not about any money. I say it's about how they treat my family also. My family is a big thing to me, and I feel like me going away and being by myself in college, I just have to feel a connection between that relationship with my mom and trust me away."