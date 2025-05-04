Bulldogs sitting pretty after Slate Alford powers UGA sweep

Slate Alford has had his share of big hits for Georgia over his two years with the Bulldogs.

Few, however, were larger than Sunday’s two-run blast in the top of the ninth to break a tie and carry the ninth-ranked Bulldogs past Missouri 4-2 and a sweep of their three-game series.

"I'm just blessed that I was able to do it for our team," Alford said on Georgia's post-game radio show. "That's a huge win for us."

Alford's not kidding.

Thanks to its sixth-straight win, Georgia improves to 39-11 and 15-9 in the SEC, which historically has assured teams a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

But Bulldogs have their goals set higher than that.

With Tennessee’s 8-1 loss to Auburn on Sunday and LSU’s loss to Texas A&M, the Bulldogs, who hold the No. 1 RPI, will go into next week’s series at Alabama tied for third in the conference standings and, according to experts, would be in solid contention for a national seed.

But the Tigers made Georgia earn it.

With the Bulldogs up 2-1 in the fifth following a single by Robbie Burnett (1 for 4, two RBI, three stolen bases), Missouri came back to tie the game in the eighth before Alford’s ninth-inning heroics proved the difference.

Remember the concerns over Georgia’s starting rotation?

After Leighton Finley’s dominating performance on Sunday, what was once feared to be a weakness is now shaping up to be a strength.

The junior right-hander was almost untouchable, scattering three hits with two walks and eight strikeouts over 7.1 innings.

"Tip your hat to Leighton Finley, man," head coach Wes Johnson said on his post-game radio show. "I mean, come on ... going seven and third. ...He was outstanding."

Unfortunately for the Richmond Hill native, a leadoff walk in the eighth wound up costing him the win as the Tigers used one of the few mistakes by Finley to draw even before Alton Davis Jr. (5-0) escaped the inning without further damage.

In the ninth, Henry Hunter drew a leadoff walk before Alford (3-for-5) homered off the scoreboard in center against a stiff wind for the two-run lead.

"I'll say this, we played a pretty complete game," Johnson said. "Yeah, we wanted more hits. Yes, you know, but my gosh wins howling in like that. Slate's ball, I think, was 110 mph, and it barely got out of here. I mean, you hit a ball 110 at that launch, and yeah, you bear you hit a wall scraper. I mean, that'll show you how tough it was."

Zach Harris did the rest.

The right-hander retired the Tigers in the ninth, allowing a one-out double before getting the next two batters for his second save in as many games as Missouri fell to 0-24 in league history.

"Man, we've got respect for them," Alford said. "We know this league's tough. So, just coming in here, do what we can and handle business is very important."

Finley’s performance capped what was an amazing run of success by the starters. Along with Kolten Smith and Brian Curley, Georgia’s starters combined for 18 innings, allowing just three earned runs on nine hits with three walks and 21 strikeouts.

Georgia returns to action on Friday when the Bulldogs travel to Alabama.

Boxscore