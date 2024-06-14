Here is the June 14 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

A first chance to change a linebacker's mind?

Although his family is full of Georgia fans, linebacker Luke Metz grew up cheering for Alabama. He is such a big fan of the Crimson Tide that when the opportunity came to commit, he did so.

That said, Georgia has a chance to start changing Metz's mind this weekend. Metz will take his first visit to Athens, with co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Glenn Schumann being a big reason why.

"I feel like, arguably, he’s one of the best linebacker coaches/defensive coordinators out there," Metz said. "He’s really smart. Obviously they get a lot of guys to the league and they’re always playing in the big games."

And as Metz said, Schumann is a big believer in his game.

"I’m like the perfect prototype for their Mike linebacker almost," Metz said. "They really think that I’ll do great. Coach Schumann said he doesn’t offer guys who he doesn’t think can be a starter there. It means a lot."

Keep an eye on a young tight end

Georgia has made a point to bring in top tight end talent and put them to use. The best two examples of this have been Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington.

Therefore, it's not a surprise for Georgia to already have its eye on class of 2027 tight end Jake Sneed. While the Bulldogs haven't offered yet, Sneed is someone the program has maintained consistent communication with.

"Coach (Todd) Hartley came to my spring practice at my school. He watched me work out and invited me to camp in Athens," Sneed said. "I loved talking to him at camp and learning from him. I liked his coaching style. He's very positive and intense."

Sneed, a rising sophomore, is already 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds.

"I’m only going into my sophomore year, and I know it’s early, but [Georgia] is definitely one of the schools at the top of my list right now," Sneed said. "I love how they use their tight ends and how Brock Bowers was all around the field. I dream about being in an offense like that."

Also on UGASports

Charlie Condon received the Dick Howser Trophy, which goes to the top player in collegiate baseball.

Baseball commit Robbie Burnett will keep an eye on the MLB draft.

Official visit shows Georgia's plan for edge rusher Jared Smith.

