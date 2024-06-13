Charlie Condon has been racking up the postseason awards, but the honor bestowed on the Bulldog great was his biggest to date.

Thursday, Condon was named the recipient of the Dick Howser Trophy, which goes annually to the top player in college baseball as voted on by the National Collegiate Baseball Writer’s Association.

The Dick Howser Trophy is given in memory of the former Florida State University All-America shortstop and major league player and manager who died of brain cancer in 1987. The trophy is regarded as baseball's most prestigious award. Criteria for consideration of the trophy include performance on the field, leadership, moral character, and courage – all qualities that were exemplified by Dick Howser's life.

Former winners include current big leaguers Kris Bryant, Anthony Rendon, Adley Rutschman, and Andrew Benintendi, among many others.

Condon – who hit .433 with 37 home runs and 78 RBI – thanked teammates and coaches after Georgia’s loss to North Carolina State in the finals of the Athens Super Regional.