Jared Smith saw his future laid out over the course of a weekend in Athens.

The 2025 Rivals250 EDGE officially visited Georgia on June 7-9. Smith spent most of his time with outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe and defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann.

The official visit answered just about every question Smith had.

"This visit put it all in perspective," Smith said. "I got to actually picture me as a UGA football player."